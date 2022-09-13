Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu Credits ‘Sensational’ Crowd Noise in Win vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks won their thrilling season opener against the Denver Broncos by a final score of 17-16.



By all accounts, this game was about the quarterbacks. One storyline is Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle, and of course, the other is Geno Smith’s first week one start in eight years.



However, another player who made a major impact for the Seahawks tonight might be flying under the radar.



Uchenna Nwosu.



After being one of Seattle’s first additions in free agency this offseason, the former Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker got off to an impressive start with his new team. In fact, he was the best defender for the Seahawks tonight.



Nwosu got his big day started by chasing down Wilson for a sack, and from that point on he was disruptive all night.



In total, Nwosu recorded seven tackles, a pass defense, and most notably, a forced fumble at the goal line to prevent a potential touchdown and give the Seahawks a turnover.



This was Nwosu's first experience with what it’s like playing in front of the Seattle home crowd.



“It was sensational man. You hear about it all the time but to experience it for yourself is something different.”



It was evident all game long that Nwosu was feeding off the crowd noise which allowed him to get such quick jumps on Denver's edge blockers at the snap. He was consistently blowing up plays with the quick jumps.



“When the crowd is that noisy, the offense has to go into a silent count,” Nwosu said. “Certain centers have certain motions that they do and this center was always leaning and doing different things, so I was able to get a jump on that.”



Nwosu's two-year, $19.055M deal made him the highest-paid free-agent addition in terms of average per year under John Schneider and Pete Carroll. Tonight’s performance clearly shows that deal was worth it.



Even after being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, it took until his fourth season in Los Angeles to really break out.



After starting in 15 of 17 games in 2021, the veteran linebacker has proven he can consistently make plays around the ball. However, his pass-rushing production to date hasn’t exactly stood out. Last season he recorded a career-high five sacks, along with 17 quarterback hits and 30 pressures.



Nwosu will look to build off his stellar debut next week when Seattle plays at San Francisco on Sunday, September 18 at 4:05 p.m.



