Seahawks Quarterback Controversy? Pete Carroll Praises Drew Lock

Through five games of the NFL season, one of the bigger stories is the resurgence of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith, who had his ability to lead the Seahawks questioned all offseason, has put those doubts to rest for the time being.

Of course, Smith had the support of coach Pete Carroll and that faith has yet to waiver. However, Carroll had some interesting comments regarding the quarterback situation on his weekly radio show, namely revolving around Drew Lock.

While Smith appears to have the starting position firmly locked down, Carroll credited Smith for handling pressure from Lock well.

“He’s doing everything we could ask of him right now,” Carroll said. “It’s good, too, that he’s got Drew nipping at his heels every day in practice. Every day in practice, Drew does stuff.

"He’s got good stuff going right there in support of what Geno does. It just keeps everybody on their toes."

This can easily be interpreted as a quarterback controversy in Seattle, but it is likely anything but. Carroll has been a staunch supporter of Smith since the trade of Russell Wilson, and he has given Carroll no reason to lose that faith and replace him with Lock just yet.

No, that doesn't mean he won't but declaring a quarterback controversy after how well Smith has played to start the season is ludicrous. Smith is the clear cut starter for the Seahawks, and that won't change anytime soon no matter how well Lock performs in practice.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.