Skip to main content

Seahawks Quarterback Controversy? Pete Carroll Praises Drew Lock

Pete Carroll discussed how Drew Lock is helping Geno Smith.

Through five games of the NFL season, one of the bigger stories is the resurgence of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith, who had his ability to lead the Seahawks questioned all offseason, has put those doubts to rest for the time being. 

Of course, Smith had the support of coach Pete Carroll and that faith has yet to waiver. However, Carroll had some interesting comments regarding the quarterback situation on his weekly radio show, namely revolving around Drew Lock. 

While Smith appears to have the starting position firmly locked down, Carroll credited Smith for handling pressure from Lock well. 

“He’s doing everything we could ask of him right now,” Carroll said. “It’s good, too, that he’s got Drew nipping at his heels every day in practice. Every day in practice, Drew does stuff.

"He’s got good stuff going right there in support of what Geno does. It just keeps everybody on their toes."

This can easily be interpreted as a quarterback controversy in Seattle, but it is likely anything but. Carroll has been a staunch supporter of Smith since the trade of Russell Wilson, and he has given Carroll no reason to lose that faith and replace him with Lock just yet. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No, that doesn't mean he won't but declaring a quarterback controversy after how well Smith has played to start the season is ludicrous. Smith is the clear cut starter for the Seahawks, and that won't change anytime soon no matter how well Lock performs in practice. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Irvin
Seahawks News

Bruce Irvin Rejoins Seahawks in 'Terrific Shape,' Could Potentially Play vs. Cardinals

By Corbin K. Smith
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a walk-off three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during game one of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park.
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Time Plan Set

By All Seahawks Staff
USATSI_19205200
Seahawks News

Seahawks Rising in NFL Power Rankings

By Bri Amaranthus
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Seahawks News

In Wake of Rashaad Penny Injury, Seahawks Counting On Ken Walker III to Shine

By Corbin K. Smith
taysom
Seahawks News

Seahawks Loss Due to Saints 'Unusual Player Makeup' - Coach Pete Carroll on Wildcat Woes

By Logan Macdonald
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Seahawks News

Bruce Irvin BREAKING: Signs - Again! - with Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith
Geno Smith
Seahawks News

Richard Sherman: Seahawks 'Have to Keep' QB Geno Smith Following Hot Start

By Connor Zimmerlee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a touchdown pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Seahawks News

Report Card: Top Performances in Seahawks 39-32 Loss to Saints

By Corbin K. Smith