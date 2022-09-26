Pete Carroll on Seahawks QB Geno Smith: 'Did Great Job For Us'

The Seattle Seahawks ultimately fell to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 by the final score of 27-23, dropping to 1-2 on the season. Of course, Seattle would have preferred to get in the win column, but coach Pete Carroll did see his offense show flashes of improvement.

Entering Sunday’s matchup, the Seahawks offense failed to score a single point in six quarters. However that all changed, as quarterback Geno Smith had a career day.

“Offensive side, we had a lot of plays,” Carroll said after the game. “We converted on third down. We took care of the ball all the way to the last play. QB was on it. Geno had a really solid football game. Did a great job for us. Receivers came through and did their thing. We ran the ball a little bit like we like to. We like to do it better.

“There were just a lot of positive things that came out.”

Smith finished the first half throwing for 218 yards and two touchdown passes and completed 32 of 44 passes attempted for 325 yards on the day. Through three games played, Smith has averaged a 100.8 passer rating with a 77.5 completion percentage.

Taking into account that Smith has had a mediocre career, the veteran quarterback is 10th in Quarterback Rating this season. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson is ranked 21st.

Seattle got on the board first after Jason Myers hit a 32-yard field goal. The Falcons marched down the field on their first possession as well, but unlike the Seahawks, they were able to punch the ball into the endzone on a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

The second possession is when Seattle finally scored an offensive touchdown. Smith hit tight end Will Dissly down the seam for the 18-yard score, and after the extra point was good, Seattle went up 10-7.

On that scoring drive, the Seahawks showed a willingness to go no-huddle. Smith talked about the success his offense had using some tempo even though it’s not something they have done much this year.

“I think we just came out with a certain intensity and focus. We used some tempo,” Smith said. “We got things going early. I think that helped us out. Overall, I think we executed better. We just did a better job.”

While the offense showed immense improvement Sunday, it might be asking a little too much just yet to think it can consistently win shootouts. However, Carroll continues to show full confidence in his quarterback.

“You can see him. He can do things right," Carroll said. "He understands what’s going on. He is in command of it. He has the arm to throw all of the throws that we’re asking him to do. He is really poised about it.

“That’s a heck of a football game today he threw. He is doing his part.”

The Seahawks will look to get back to .500 next week when they take on the Detroit Lions.

