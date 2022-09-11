Skip to main content

Seahawks vs Broncos: What Will Offense Look Like Under Geno Smith?

It's been eight years since Geno Smith was a full-time starter. Will he be able to get the job done for the Seahawks this season?

The Seattle Seahawks had a quarterback battle brewing in training camp between Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

Then of course head coach Pete Carroll announced Smith won the Seahawks’ quarterback competition after the team's third and final preseason game.

“Geno was solid in his outing, and Geno’s going to start,” Carroll said during his postgame press conference. “He’s going to start the opener. He’s earned it. He’s won the job.”

Now all Smith has to do is keep his job.

Smith was a guest on the Rich Eisen show and talked about his approach to the 2022 season.

“Coaches have always believed in me and I believe in myself. This is my tenth year and I see myself playing for a long time," Smith said. "I'm excited, the opportunity is definitely something I've worked for and played for but it's not time for celebration."

Smith backed up long-time star quarterback Russell Wilson and played in four games due to injuries to the nine-time Pro Bowler. In Smith's four games, he completed 65 of his 95 passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns. He also only threw one interception. He also had nine carries for 42 yards and a touchdown, proving he can extend plays with legs.

So after a decade of Wilson running the offense, which consisted of nine straight winning seasons, what will the offense look like with Smith running the show?

"We have a fast offense, surrounded by weapons on the outside, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as everybody knows. We also have some young guys that are going to step up in Dee Eskridge," Smith said. "We got Marquise Goodwin, I think he's going to do great things. A lot of the other guys in that group have tremendous ability and when their number is called, they are going to be great."

Smith was a second-round pick almost a decade ago by the New York Jets out of West Virginia. Unfortunately, he never lived up to his draft stock, and he made headlines for all of the wrong reasons. After a teammate broke his jaw with a punch in 2015, he was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick, who led the Jets to a 10-6 record that season.

Smith's debut as the starter will be in prime-time action on Monday Night Football. Will he be able to handle the moment?

"It's going to be business as usual. It comes down to the day-to-day preparation. I'm going to be focused, Smith said. "I'm going to be extremely locked in and ready for the moment. Ready to go out there and capture the moment.

"This isn't a redemption story. It's about going out there and executing, doing my job, doing what's supposed to be done, taking care of the football, leading us to points."

