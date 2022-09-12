SEPTEMBER 12 SEAHAWKS SEND ROBINSON TO IR, SIGN TWO FROM PRACTICE SQUAD

Just hours ahead of their Monday Night Football season opener, the Seahawks have made multiple transactions, sending outside linebacker Alton Robinson to injured reserve, keeping him out for at least four games.

Robinson injured his knee in the preseason finale. To replace Robinson, Seattle elevated practice squad linebacker Tanner Muse.

The Seahawks have also ruled out deep snapper Tyler Ott with a shoulder injury, elevating Carson Tinker to take his place.

AUG 31 UPDATE

The Seahawks, along with the Dallas Cowboys, made a recent call to the New York Jets about disgruntled receiver Denzel Mims.

How much does Seattle need more receiver help? That's a subject for debate.

How much does Seattle want to give up for Mims? Our guys at CowboysSI.com have the details on what the Cowboys - and the Seahawks - said "no'' to.

AUGUST 30 CUTS BEGIN

9:15 AM: According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks have informed center Dakoda Shepley he's being waived. The former CFL star joined the team as a waiver pickup last August after being released by the 49ers and appeared in all three preseason games seeing snaps behind Austin Blythe and Kyle Fuller.

10:20 AM: Despite a strong preseason showing, per Doug Kyed of PFF and confirmed through a team source, the Seahawks will release undrafted rookie safety Scott Nelson. The former Wisconsin standout produced six tackles and allowed only one catch for seven yards on 73 defensive snaps in exhibition play and could be a priority candidate to re-sign on practice squad as insurance at the safety position.

10:45 AM: According to Henderson, due to a crowded group ahead of him, the Seahawks have informed tight end Tyler Mabry of his release. The team also cut ties with former Washington receiver Aaron Fuller.

10:47 AM: After finishing third on the team among receivers in receptions and receiving yards a year ago, the Seahawks are officially moving on from veteran wideout Freddie Swain. The 2020 sixth-round pick played his way out of a roster spot this month, struggling with drops during the preseason and falling down the depth chart during training camp behind the likes of rookie Dareke Young and Penny Hart.

11:01 AM: Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks have released linebacker Tanner Muse. The ex-Clemson safety appeared in six games last season, producing four tackles on special teams.

11:24 AM: Moving on from a former top pick, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Seahawks have informed safety Marquise Blair of his release. Coming off of two injury-shortened seasons, the fourth-year defender started training camp working at nickel cornerback before transitioning back to safety full-time and struggled with tackling throughout the preseason. Passed on the depth chart by Josh Jones, he became expendable in a crowded position group also featuring Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, and Ryan Neal.

August 29

8:48 AM: With Trey Lance set to take over under center, the 49ers have a potentially expensive decision awaiting them on veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. If the team releases him before Tuesday's deadline, they would save $25.5 million in cap space. But according to insider Jordan Schultz, general manager John Lynch isn't keen on the idea of Garoppolo ending up with the Seahawks, who play their division rivals in Week 2 and could have interest in upgrading at the position if he becomes available to sign. This will be a situation worth monitoring over the next 24 hours.

2:22 PM: Garoppolo won't be coming to Seattle. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback agreed to a restructured one-year contract to stay in San Francisco that includes a no-trade clause, which surely would eliminate the possibility of being dealt to a division rival.

Garoppolo and the Niners have a new deal agreed that is worth $6.5 million in fully guaranteed base salary, a reduction of about $19 million from his previous salary.

August 28

11:05 AM: In the first announced cut, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported Seattle has waived undrafted rookie Cade Brewer for the second time in less than two weeks. The former Texas standout signed with the Seahawks after the draft and caught three passes for 17 yards in three exhibition games.

11:29 AM: Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, the Seahawks have waived cornerback Jameson Houston. Originally signed on August 10, he appeared in all three preseason games, registering five tackles.

1:16 PM: Along with confirming Houston and Brewer had been cut, the Seahawks announced cornerback Tre Brown (knee) has been transferred to the reserve/PUP list, which means he will miss at least the first four regular season games. The second-year defender missed all of training camp and continues to recover from a patellar tendon injury suffered in Week 11 last season.

In addition, Seattle waived linebacker Aaron Donkor and running back Ronnie Rivers, bringing the roster to 76 players. Donkor, who joined the team through the International Player Pathway Program in 2021, appeared in one preseason game before being sidelined by a hamstring injury, while Rivers played in the final preseason game after being signed last week.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.