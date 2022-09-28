Quandre Diggs: Seahawks Defense ‘Needs To Be Better’

Shortly after the Seattle Seahawks' tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, safety Quandre Diggs shared his dissatisfaction. The two-time Pro Bowler was as blunt as last Week in his now infamous “we’re not that good” presser.

"We need to be better," Diggs said. "I mean we ain't got no choice but to be better. I mean, it's three games into the season. I remember for the last two years, I mean, you guys have been killing us at the beginning of the season anyway. So we just got to be better. I mean, I think we've done it before, and we turned that leaf before, and I think we just need to do it next week."

Diggs isn’t wrong. The Seahawks defense was horrible on Sunday, as they have been for most of the season. Big plays have really hurt the Seahawks. The Falcons had seven plays of at least 20 yards in the game. Getting off the field on third down has also been a struggle.

Now the road only gets rougher.

The next two opponents are away games against the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints. The Lions are averaging 31.7 points per game, making them a 5.5-point favorite in this game.

Despite a 1-2 record on the season, Detroit has outscored their opponents 95-93 in their three games. Last week, running back Jamaal Williams starred for the Lions, as he rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown. D’Andre Swift sustained a shoulder injury in the game, which led to Williams receiving 20 carries.

While Swift was able to finish the game, his status should be monitored heading to Week 4. Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Wednesday that Swift would have to be “significantly” better to play in Week Four.

The Saints are off to a slow start because their offense hasn't gotten going, but they still have the star power of Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

Sunday's game vs. the Lions is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

