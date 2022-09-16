The Seattle Seahawks travel to face NFC West rivals San Francisco 49ers in NFL Week 2 action on Sunday from Levi's Stadium. The underdog Seahawks will be without star safety Jamal Adams, who is now officially lost for the season with a torn quadriceps tendon.

With Adams out, look for Josh Jones to take his place alongside starting free safety Quandre Diggs. Seattle's defense will face San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance and an offense that lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell. The 49ers also could be without tight end George Kittle, who missed practice Thursday after suffering a groin injury last week but is "trending in the right direction," according to coach Kyle Shanahan.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is fresh off an efficient performance, leading the Seahawks to a stunning 17-16 win over Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos. Smith's challenge this week is to avoid a letdown loss after Monday night's emotional win ... With one less day to prepare.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at San Francisco 49ers (0-1)

ODDS: Seattle is 8.5-point underdogs to San Francisco.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 19, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Levis Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Carroll on Smith after leading the Seahawks to victory in Week 1:

"I'm saying it and I don't care if anybody believes this, he is the best he has ever been," Carroll said. "Because of the four years of being in the system and being loved up and taken care of and looked after, and he did his part in reverse to always be there for us."

