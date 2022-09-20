'We're Not That Good': Can Quandre Diggs' Comments Give Seahawks Life?

Life on the top of the world is glorious until you come sliding down the slope.

The Seattle Seahawks experienced this tale-of-two-weeks cliche in classic fashion Sunday, as they got pummeled by the San Francisco 49ers 27-7 at Levi's Stadium less than a week after a resounding season-opening win over the Denver Broncos.

Both sides of the ball were horrendous to say the least, as it was a blocked field goal by rookie Tariq Woolen and picked up by cornerback Mike Jackson for an 86-touchdown that represented the only score of the afternoon for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks were the darlings of Week 1 after upsetting the Broncos and former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. But Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, a clear leader of the defense, isn't buying the hype of his own team.

"I don't see why we would be riding high, everybody's doubting us anyways," Diggs said. "We shouldn't be feeding into all the hype anyways. Obviously, we're not that good."

As a vital veteran of the defense, perhaps Diggs has true intentions of motivation hidden behind his comments.

And though he didn't admit it after the loss, Diggs is likely still holding himself to the highest standards. He has had two dropped end-zone interceptions through two weeks this season. Granted, Sunday's drop was at a higher level of difficulty than the one he whiffed on against the Broncos.

Diggs isn't too far off if you base your assessment on Sunday's event. However, at 1-1, the Seahawks still obviously have a ton to play for and lost to a talented and well-coached Niners team.

But time will tell how his comments are perceived and if their potential motivation-filled intentions are successful.

The Seahawks will host the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) on Sunday with a real chance to regain some momentum.

