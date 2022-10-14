Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Will Arizona RB James Conner Suit Up?

The Seattle Seahawks' reeling defense could have officially been handed a stroke of good luck on Friday, though it's exactly the opposite for their Week 6 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

Ahead of a matchup at Lumen Field with the Seahawks on Sunday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled out star running back James Conner due to a rib injury he suffered in Arizona's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This leaves the Cardinals without a player who scored 15 rushing touchdowns last season (second-most in the league) despite only totaling the 27th-most yards (752) against a Seattle run defense that has allowed the most rushing yards per game (170.2) through five games.

This season has been a bit of a step back for Conner and the Arizona offense in general, but he still remains a talented lead back for an offensive-minded guru like Kingsbury.

So who steps into his role against Seattle?

When Conner had to exit Sunday's game against the Eagles, second-year running back Eno Benjamin stepped in and performed well, totaling eight carries for 25 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 28 yards.

At 5-9, 207, Benjamin is undersized as a running back but has displayed excellent motor and after-the-catch receiving skills this season. He'll be relied upon as the RB1 on Sunday, as backup running back Darrel Williams is also out due to a knee injury.

The Seahawks and Cardinals will kickoff from Lumen Field on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

