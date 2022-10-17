Skip to main content

Seahawks Defense Turnaround?: Pass Rush Finds Life In Win Over Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks achilles heel this whole season has been the defense. However, the defense is the reason Seattle advanced to 3-3 on Sunday.

Through the first five games of the season, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had been sacked seven times. 

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks sacked Murray six times en route to their 19-9 Week 6 victory.

It was a breakthrough for Seattle's pass rush, as the Seahawks had only notched eight sacks so far in five games this season, while nearly matching that total in a single game against Arizona.

"The pass rush just came to life today," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the victory. "Guys were all over the quarterback. Really rewarding in that regard ... It wasn't any one guy who was there, but six sacks by six different guys."

Seattle has been known to start the season slow defensively in years past.

In 2020, through eight games, the Seahawks were nearly on pace to break the record for most total yardage allowed in a single season. Yielding nearly 2,900 passing yards at that point, they were poised to shatter the NFL record in that category. 

One year later, they became just the fourth team since the AFL/NFL merger to give up 450 or more yards in four straight games and were on pace - again - to topple the league record for yards allowed.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This season, Seattle has started the season historically bad on defense once again, allowing an average of over 30 points per game prior to Sunday's victory. The win over Arizona may very well end up marking a turning point for the Seattle defense, as it looked vastly different from weeks past.

Now, the Seahawks' defense will look to continue rolling against a vaunted Los Angeles Chargers offense next week.

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitterand Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawkstoday! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 16: Tariq Woolen #27 of the Seattle Seahawks intercepts a pass intended for Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on October 16, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Seahawks News

Seahawks Rookie Sensations Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant Etch Names in Record Books in Win Over Cardinals

By Corbin K. Smith
download
Seahawks News

Ken Walker III, Rookie Classmates Dominate as Seahawks Outslug Cardinals in 19-9 Victory

By Corbin K. Smith
download
Seahawks News

'Special' Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Shines vs. Cardinals in First NFL Start

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_19230471
Seahawks News

Seahawks Outlast Cardinals in Defensive Slugfest

By Matt Galatzan
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Seahawks News

Seahawks, Behind Defense, Hold Halftime Lead Over Cardinals

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_19205199
Seahawks News

Seattle Defense Keeps Arizona in Check, Seahawks Win 19-9: Live Game Log

By All Seahawks Staff
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) returns to the locker room following the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field.
Seahawks News

Al Woods, Gabe Jackson Inactive For Seahawks Week 6 Bout vs. Cardinals

By Corbin K. Smith
dk cards
Seahawks News

DK Metcalf Key to Seahawks vs. Cardinals: 3 to Watch in Week 6

By Mike D'Abate