Seahawks Defense Turnaround?: Pass Rush Finds Life In Win Over Cardinals

Through the first five games of the season, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had been sacked seven times.

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks sacked Murray six times en route to their 19-9 Week 6 victory.

It was a breakthrough for Seattle's pass rush, as the Seahawks had only notched eight sacks so far in five games this season, while nearly matching that total in a single game against Arizona.

"The pass rush just came to life today," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the victory. "Guys were all over the quarterback. Really rewarding in that regard ... It wasn't any one guy who was there, but six sacks by six different guys."

Seattle has been known to start the season slow defensively in years past.

In 2020, through eight games, the Seahawks were nearly on pace to break the record for most total yardage allowed in a single season. Yielding nearly 2,900 passing yards at that point, they were poised to shatter the NFL record in that category.

One year later, they became just the fourth team since the AFL/NFL merger to give up 450 or more yards in four straight games and were on pace - again - to topple the league record for yards allowed.

This season, Seattle has started the season historically bad on defense once again, allowing an average of over 30 points per game prior to Sunday's victory. The win over Arizona may very well end up marking a turning point for the Seattle defense, as it looked vastly different from weeks past.

Now, the Seahawks' defense will look to continue rolling against a vaunted Los Angeles Chargers offense next week.

