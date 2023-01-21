Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales Requested for Interview in AFC North

The Seattle Seahawks could now find themselves in danger of losing one of their longest-tenured coaches.

The Baltimore Ravens have requested to interview with Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales for their vacant at offensive coordinator, per reports Saturday from ESPN.

The Ravens parted way with offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Thursday.

Canales, who has been an assistant with the Seahawks since 2010, was a major reason for the success that quarterback Geno Smith had during his Pro Bowl campaign this season. While Smith surprised the league due to his own late-career growth, his performance is now unofficially helping Canales earn more recognition from around the league.

Landing the offensive coordinator job in Baltimore is far from set in stone, but Canales' potential departure would end what has been a long-standing career for him in Seattle with coach Pete Carroll.

After beginning as a strength coach at USC alongside Carroll, Canales followed the would-be legendary Seahawks to Seattle in 2010. He served as the team's receivers coach from 2010-17 before focusing on quarterbacks and the passing game.

Canales could find himself with a Ravens team that has some uncertainty surrounding the future of star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.