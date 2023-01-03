Seahawks Show Outpouring of Support for Bills DB Damar Hamlin

The Seattle Seahawks extended their thoughts to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after the second-year pro went into cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

The sports world stood still Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the field of play during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after it was announced that his in-game collapse was due to sudden cardiac arrest.

The Seattle Seahawks joined the countless number of athletes and organizations that extended thoughts and condolences to Hamlin during what quickly became one of the most emotional and shocking nights in recent sports memory.



"Prayers are up to @HamlinIsland and @BuffaloBills," the team's official Twitter account wrote Monday night.

The messages from numerous Seahawk players were simple, yet powerful.

"Life is fragile," wrote running back DeeJay Dallas.

"Prayers up man.." wrote safety Quandre Diggs.

"Praying," receiver Tyler Lockett wrote.

"Thoughts and Prayers for Damar Hamlin and his family," said quarterback Geno Smith.

The Seahawks also joined the other 31 teams in changing their official Twitter avatar to a blue No. 3 jersey with the message "Pray for Damar."

The NFL said Tuesday that the Bills-Bengals game will not be played this week and there is no timetable for its rescheduling.

