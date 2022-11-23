At this point, there is a clear-cut lead running back for the Seattle Seahawks, with rookie phenom Kenneth Walker III taking the league by storm since taking over starting duties.

With Walker leading the way out of the backfield, and having an Offensive Rookie of the Year caliber season, bringing in another running back is far from a pressing need for the Seahawks.

However, that doesn't mean they won't bring in a running back to help spell the rookie and keep him fresh down the stretch. As Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times suggested, one possible depth add could be veteran running back Melvin Gordon.

Gordon, who was recently released by the Denver Broncos, has definitely had his struggles this season. He has fumbled five times, including multiple fumbles on the goal line, and has only recorded 318 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

That being said, he would be a relatively cheap signing with $940,000 left on his contract plus in-game bonuses if a team were to claim him off waivers.

Worth noting: the Seahawks were one of four teams to put in a claim for former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin, who ultimately landed with the Houston Texans.

Ultimately Gordon would be more along the lines of a luxury signing rather than a pressing need, but adding depth could go a long way down the final stretch. Walker is still the top dog in Seattle, but allowing him to have fresh legs as the Seahawks prepare for a playoff run could be instrumental in how deep that run goes.

