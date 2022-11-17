Old Habits: Is Seahawks ex Russell Wilson Calling Seattle Audibles in Denver?

The proverbial grass has not been greener outside the ‘Emerald City’ for ex-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in 2022.

Since being traded to the Denver Broncos in March, the 33-year-old has struggled in his new surroundings. As the Broncos starter, Wilson has compiled a 3-5 record, throwing for just seven touchdown passes and five picks. He has already taken 29 sacks (he was sacked 33 times total in 2021) and has watched his passer rating regress to 81.4, along with his QBR of 33.0, which ranks 27th in the league.

While schematic shifts are partly to blame, Wilson is simply not playing with the same command and confidence he had in Seattle. In fact, his confusion has become so prevalent that he is reportedly using descriptive terms for audibles from his time in Seattle, which are unrecognizable to his Broncos’ teammates.

While some Seahawks fans may garner a grin from watching what can only be described as a ‘poor look’ for the former Seahawk, his contributions to the organization cannot be ignored. Wilson was selected by Seattle in the third round (75 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. After being named NFL Rookie of the Year, he went on to play in nine Pro Bowls and helped lead the Seahawks to two consecutive Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII over the Broncos.

Still, the deal which sent him to Denver (along with a fourth-rounder) in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant is looking like an overwhelming win for Seattle.

To add a bit of extra sting to the wound, Wilson’s backup from one year ago, Geno Smith, has been thriving in the Seahawks' offense. Through 10 games, Smith has thrown for 2474 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. Albeit in a defeat, Smith kept his team competitive by connecting on 23 of his 33 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay.

Conversely, Wilson posted a 50 percent completion rate, one touchdown, one interception, 6.8 yards per attempt, six sacks and a 22.4 QBR in the Broncos' loss to the 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

While Wilson has both the ability and the proven track record to right the ship, he has yet to yield a vector in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are entering their bye week with a 6-4 record, sitting at first place in the NFC West and fifth overall in the conference.

Perhaps there really is ‘no place like home?’

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.