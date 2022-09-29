Skip to main content

'Marathon Not A Sprint': Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Seattle's Early Season Struggles

Metcalf discussed the mindset of the Seahawks following their two-game losing streak.

Rebuilding in professional sports is never easy, especially for players. For the players, some of them only have one season to prove they belong in the NFL, and doing so on a rebuilding team is a tough ask. 

While the Seattle Seahawks themselves are going through a rebuilding process, they do have the talent to win games. This was evidenced in their Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos. 

However, it has been tough going over their last two games, with back-to-back losses to the San Francisco 49ers. Now, they have the Detroit Lions on deck, and receiver DK Metcalf emphasized that they won't let the two-game losing streak impact their season long-term. 

“Just focusing on ourselves and not really looking at our record because it’s a marathon, not a sprint," Metcalf said. "So, I know we still have a long season ahead of us and just focusing on the next game.”

Of course, Metcalf is right. A sample size of three games doesn't define what the Seahawks can do this season. What it does allow, though, is a glimpse into what they are capable of, which is a team with talent that isn't quite there yet in terms of competing. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How many games the Seahawks win this season is still to be seen, but they've shown they can remain competitive in games. If they avoid letting these rough stretches impact them, then while this isn't a season that they are likely to compete for the Super Bowl, they can still show signs of progress. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

d'andre swift
Seahawks News

Will Lions RB D'Andre Swift Suit Up vs. Seahawks?

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19136980
Seahawks News

'Forever Grateful For My Opportunity': Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Excited For Detroit Homecoming

By Corbin K. Smith
charles cross
Seahawks News

Despite Struggles, Seahawks 'Future Looks Bright' With Talented Rookie Class

By Logan Macdonald
rashaad penny
Seahawks News

Seahawks RB Rashad Penny Ready For Breakout vs. Lions

By Mike D'Abate
Quandre Diggs
Seahawks News

Quandre Diggs: Seahawks Defense ‘Needs To Be Better’

By Kevin Tame, Jr
USATSI_17443911
Seahawks News

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf On Lions CB Jeff Okudah: 'Not Really Locking People Down'

By Corbin K. Smith
Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer (25) rushes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Seahawks News

Seahawks Sign DB Xavier Crawford, Place Travis Homer on IR

By All Seahawks Staff
USATSI_19117943 (1)
Seahawks News

Report Card: Top 5 Performers in Seahawks 27-23 Loss to Falcons

By Corbin K. Smith