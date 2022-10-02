Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Backs Up Lions Trash Talk with Monster Game

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf nearly gave the 12th man a heart attack in the fourth quarter as he was carted off, though he didn't appear to be in pain.

But fortunately, it was just a bathroom break. And even more fortunately, Seattle (2-2) brushed off a furious second-half rally from Detroit (1-3) en route to a 48-45 win.

Metcalf had far and away his best game of the season, dominating the Lions' secondary and, in particular, Detroit cornerback Jeff Okudah to the tune of seven catches (on 10 targets) for 149 yards.

"DK had a great game," Seattle coach Pete Carroll postgame. "Making plays and catches, didn't get in the endzone but he was moving the football up and down the field."

It was the fourth-highest receiving yardage total of Metcalf's four-year career and the third-highest in the regular season. Quite the way to back up what some might have considered to be some disrespectful comments by Metcalf when asked about Okudah on Wednesday.

"He's got a safety behind him, so he's not really locking people down," Metcalf said of Okudah. "But he's a good corner."

Metcalf's big day began with two chunk gains of 23 and 21 yards, respectively, before picking up a huge 54-yard gain late in the second quarter, blowing by a stumbling Okudah in the process.

Metcalf, who entered Sunday with 135 receiving yards through three games, topped that total and then some against a Lions defense that surrendered the third-most passing yards per game (408) headed into Week 3.

This is the second time Metcalf has faced the Lions in his four-year career and the second time he's decimated their secondary.

In a 51-29 win over Detroit last season, Metcalf had six catches for 63 yards and three touchdowns.

Metcalf and the Seahawks now head into Week 5 with a matchup with the New Orleans Saints and a secondary that allowed Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson to total 10 catches for 147 yards.

Seattle and New Orleans kickoff from Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. P.T.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.