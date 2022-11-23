‘No Extra Motivation’ for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf After Bye Week

Despite coming off a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said Tuesday his bye week went “too fast.”

Helping lead the Seahawks to a surprising 6-4 record and a first-place lead in the NFC West seems to have Seattle’s star in need of some additional rest.

But make no mistake: the motivation to cap off Seattle’s surprising start with a Cinderella run to the Super Bowl remains. However, Metcalf made sure to clarify that the motivation doesn’t waver despite coming out of the bye week after a disappointing loss overseas. The Seahawks intend to stay steady-headed.

“There’s no extra motivation in my opinion,” Metcalf said. “We just gotta continue to do what we’ve been doing and capture the idea, the focus and the goal on what we want the end of the season to look like … but we gotta do it one game at a time.”

While a loss after a long trip to Germany certainly justifies a bit of frustration that can be turned into motivation, Metcalf is speaking like a true veteran that wasn’t getting too high after Seattle’s four-game winning streak and isn’t getting too low after the loss to Tampa Bay.

Seattle’s and Metcalf’s motivation will be tested Sunday at home against a Las Vegas Raiders team (3-7) that is desperate for a win in order to save their season. The Seahawks and Raiders kick off at 1:05 p.m. PT from Lumen Field.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

