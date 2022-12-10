Running Back-Needy Seahawks Elevate Godwin Igwebuike

With starter Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas listed as questionable to play on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks elevated veteran running back Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to make his team debut versus the Panthers at Lumen Field.

Entering the league undrafted out of Northwestern in 2018, Igwebuike began his NFL career with brief stints with the 49ers and Buccaneers as a safety, where he racked up 324 tackles and seven interceptions for the Wildcats at the college level. After signing with the Lions in 2021, he converted to offense and switched to running back while also receiving snaps as a kick return specialist.

Appearing in all 17 games for Detroit last season, igwebuike ran 18 times for 118 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot, 212-pound back scored a 42-yard touchdown in a 16-16 tie against the Steelers and also added seven receptions for 60 yards out of the backfield.

In addition, Igwebuike returned 68 kicks for 697 yards on special teams.

While it remains to be seen if Igwebuike will see much action on offense with Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr. each expected to be active against Carolina, Igwebuike likely will see action on kick and punt coverage units and may even be utilizes by Seattle as a kick returner with Dee Eskridge on injured reserve.

Along with elevating Igwebuike as an insurance policy if Walker and/or Dallas cannot play on Sunday, Seattle also promoted receiver Laquon Treadwell for a third consecutive game to offset Eskridge's absence. The former first round pick out of Ole Miss has played 25 offensive snaps over the previous two games, recording a single catch for a yard and making a key block on Homer's touchdown catch in a Week 12 loss to Las Vegas.

