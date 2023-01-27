Seahawks QB Geno Smith Wins Pair of Awards from PFWA

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been named the Pro Football Writers of America Comeback Player of the Year and Most Improved Player, per an announcement Friday.

This marks the third time that a player has won both awards from PFWA, as Smith joins Jon Kitna in 2003 and Ryan Tannehill in 2019. Smith is also the first Seahawk to win either award.

Smith was also named a finalist for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award on Wednesday. He is one of three finalists for the award, joining San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

The veteran signal-caller had a campaign to remember considering all the outside noise and doubts that clouded around him before the season began. He earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod and set Seattle single-season franchise records in passing yards (4,282), completions (399), completion percentage (69.8) and passing attempts (572).

Smith now enters an offseason of uncertainty despite the mutual feeling he and the Seattle front office share of wanting to stick together. Time will tell if he inks a contract extension or if the Seahawks choose to franchise tag him and look toward the future at quarterback.

