Seahawks QB Geno Smith One of 3 Finalists for Comeback Player of Year

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith rose from the depths to become one of the most unprecedented success stories in the NFL this season.

After a career-best season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been named a finalist for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Smith is one of three finalists for the award, joining San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

Smith proved to be a revelation for the Seahawks this season despite the doubts that surrounded him and the team as a whole entering the year. After Seattle traded away franchise cornerstone signal-caller Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, Smith was fixing to get the starting nod, though he was contested at first by backup Drew Lock.

Safe to say that coach Pete Carroll made the right choice by choosing Smith, as the veteran journeyman had a season to remember. He earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod and set Seattle single-season franchise records in passing yards (4,282), completions (399), completion percentage (69.8) and passing attempts (572).

The Seahawks could now look to give Smith and major pay day this offseason, one that he has clearly earned after setting franchise records and leading Seattle to an appearance in the NFC Wild Card.

