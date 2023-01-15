Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'In It for the Long Haul' After Loss to 49ers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is set to enter the most important offseason of his NFL career.

Even after a disappointing 41-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is making his future intentions with the team clear.

"I'm excited about the future," Smith said. "I know we can be a lot better ... I'm in it for the long haul. I'm ready to go."

Smith enters an offseason where's he almost certain to earn a big pay day after having far and away the best season of his career. Set to be an unrestricted free agent, a major contract was already set to fall into Smith's lap regardless of where it came from.

But with his intentions with the Seahawks now clear, all the team has to do is officially show a mutual feeling.

In his first playoff start, Smith went 25 of 35 passing for 253 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but also had a costly fumble that essentially flipped all momentum toward the 49ers.

"I'm not at all satisfied," he said. "I don't feel good about what happened today. I feel like we could have kept going and so for me, man, I just got to be better. I'm gonna take this personal."

After breaking franchise passing records and making his first-career Pro Bowl, Smith has a lot to consider headed into the biggest offseason of his career.

"Out of all the great things that we did, all the accolades, all the great stats, there's still so much room for improvement," he said. "The new season for me starts today."

