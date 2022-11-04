Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March.

Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop the NFC West behind the late-career resurgence of quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks could be even bigger winners of the trade once April's draft rolls around.

Seattle holds Denver's first-round pick in the upcoming draft, as they'll look to cash in with a potential top-10 selection if the Broncos continue to struggle. And per TheSportingNews.com's recent 2023 mock draft, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could look toward his USC roots to snag an elite receiver to pair alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

The mock draft has Seattle taking USC Trojans receiver Jordan Addison at No. 10 overall. The talented pass-catcher is currently dealing with a leg injury and is in danger of missing a second straight game on Saturday. However, he's coming off a season with the Pitt Panthers that saw him take home the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the best receiver in college football.

Here's what the mock had to say about Addison:

Whether the Seahawks stick with surprising Geno Smith or go in a different direction at QB, they should continue upgrading their receiving corps to support DK Metcalf given Tyler Lockett, 30, is facing a potential fade soon. At worst, Addison and Metcalf would roll together well on the outside with Lockett kicking it up in the slot again.

Despite his recent absence, Addison is tied for first in the PAC-12 with seven touchdown grabs while adding 39 receptions and 585 receiving yards.

Last season, he was fourth in all of college football in receiving yards (1,593), sixth in catches (100) and was tied for first in receiving touchdowns (17).

Adding a young and talented receiver like Addison to the fold could be a match made in heaven, as he'll be able to learn under the wings of Metcalf and Lockett while potentially making sound contributions right away as a rookie.

The Seahawks will kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

