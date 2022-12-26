Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker: Strong Rookie Season Continues in Loss vs. Chiefs

While the Seattle Seahawks may have suffered a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Kenneth Walker III once again impressed.

The Seattle Seahawks' second-half slump continued on Christmas Eve, as their 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was their third straight and dropped them to below .500 at 7-8.

While their playoff odds diminished even further, there was some positives to take away from Seattle's blowout loss. Namely, the performance of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

Despite losing by 14, the Seahawks were able to out-gain the Chiefs 333 yards to 297, with Walker playing a big part in that. No, Walker didn't score on Saturday, but that was par for the course for a Seahawks offense that struggled to find the end zone.

However, Walker received 26 carries which he took for 107 yards while averaging 4.1 yards per carry. When the weather is as cold as it was against the Chiefs, having a run game that can put up yards is a major boost.

Walker has shown this season he is capable of carrying the load on offense, recording 803 yards and nine touchdowns. If he can continue to improve moving forward, whether the Seahawks make the playoffs or not, Walker has proven he is a franchise cornerstone for Seattle to build around.

