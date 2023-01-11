Seahawks RB Ken Walker III Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Niners

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is being honored by the fans after his performance against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has won the NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams, the league announced Wednesday.



As voted on by the fans, Walker III beat out Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier and Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss for the award after totaling 29 carries for 114 yards in the 19-16 overtime win over the Rams.

Walker finished the regular season with 228 carries for 1,050 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns despite not beginning the season as the starter.

"He is good, man. I'm impressed with him," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday's win over the Rams. "The plays that he makes and the bursts that he has and the creativity and how tough he is. We have a tough guy. We have a guy that loves to play. He doesn't even flinch."

The Seahawks will need every bit of Walker they can get when they travel to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. PT.

