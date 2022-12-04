Seahawks RB Ken Walker III Injured vs. Rams; Is Rookie OUT?

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III helped spark some early offense for his team on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.

But in the process, he suffered an ankle injury somewhere along the way.



ESPN originally reported that Walker III is questionable to return to the game due to the ailment. But as the third quarter got underway, Walker III was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but Walker III received his final carry near the goal line midway through the second quarter before exiting.

Walker III made his presence felt early, as he had a 30-yard run on the first play from scrimmage for the Seahawks. This helped lead to an opening-drive touchdown for Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett.

However, this was about all the production Walker III managed to get before exiting. He wraps up his day with just three carries for 36 yards.



Walker III has emerged as a clear candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year this season after taking over the starting role for an injured Rashaad Penny in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.

Headed into Sunday, Walker III had totaled 135 carries for 613 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

