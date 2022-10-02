K.J. Wright Pleads Case For Seahawks LB Boye Mafe; More Snaps?

The Seattle Seahawks defense has struggled early on, as they currently rank 22nd in points allowed per game and 25th in sacks with just six. The edges have been an issue too, primarily in the run game.

Earlier this week, head coach Pete Carroll noted a few players need to be getting more snaps. One player, in particular, is rookie linebacker Boye Mafe.

The 23-year-old defender is only averaging 20 snaps a game but has seen his snap share increase slightly each week, going from 29% of Seattle’s defensive snaps in Week 1 to 30% in Week 2, and 33% last weekend.

Mafe has six tackles and a sack to his name in 2022.

“Yeah, he did well against the run game. He played the edge really well,” Carroll said. “We are looking to continue to add for him. He’s looked like he has played strong. He’s been active, and he’s made a few plays in every game he’s been in. We need to keep going with him and keep the rotation going.”

It's become more and more evident that Mafe needs to play more. He actually sets the edge consistently.

The Seahawks are allowing 157 yards rushing per game, which ranks at the bottom of the NFL at No. 31.

Former Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright shared his thoughts on Mafe during Wednesday’s K.J. Wright Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

To put it simply, Wright agrees with his former head coach.

“I like Mafe. I watched him, and he’s showing up on tape,” Wright said. “The man is strong.”

Wright's main recollection of Mafe was a play against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 where the rookie took on a pulling blocker, threw him aside, and then made a play in the backfield.

“Put the man on the field. You drafted him high for a reason,” Wright said. “I’m not sure about his pass rush. I need to see a little more from his pass rush. But from making an impact on the field, defeating blocks, making plays in the backfield, put that man on the football field.”

The Seahawks defense has a chance to rebound defensively as they hit the road to take on a struggling Detroit Lions team on Sunday.

