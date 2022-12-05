The Seattle Seahawks found themselves in a tough-nosed division battle with the injury-riddled Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

And to some degree, they have Rams linebacker and Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner to thank.

Even though Seattle came away with a 27-23 win, the veteran linebacker presented a load of issues for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and the rest of the offense. Wagner, who played 10 seasons in Seattle, finished Sunday with a season-high two sacks after entering Week 13 with three this season. He also secured the 12th interception of his career on a wild play that saw him jostle for the ball with Seahawks running back Tony Jones Jr. before coming away with possession on the ground.

It's the kind of performance Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has seen one too many times. And after countless memories together, Carroll admitted that Wagner will "always be one of our guys."

"I'm really proud to tell you, he's been a great player in our program for all those years," Carroll said. "He'll always be one of our guys. But today, to rise up like that and to play like that, it's something he's gonna remember, and it was notable. Hats off to him."

Wagner's interception came at a crucial time late in the third quarter with LA trailing 17-13. The takeaway led to a field goal for the Rams and was a real turning point at that time of the game.

Carroll praised Wagner's performance, but joked that he'll be giving him a hard time since he felt the interception should've been ruled incomplete.

"Bobby played great today," Carroll said. "He was a factor in the running game, he had two sacks today, he gets a pick on a play that I'm still arguing about. I can't wait to see him so I can argue to him too. Gonna tell him he didn't, he's gonna tell me he did."

If Sunday was an emotional game for Wagner, there's no telling what kind of performance he could unleash when the Rams likely close out their season at Lumen Field against the Seahawks on Sunday, Jan. 8.

