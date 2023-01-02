Seahawks vs. Rams: Game Time Revealed for Week 18

The Seattle Seahawks now know when they'll be playing the Los Angeles Rams in a game that will determine if Seattle squeaks into the final NFC playoff spot.

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will play on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lumen Field in the regular-season finale, per an announcement Monday.

After taking down the New York Jets 23-6 on Sunday, the Seahawks (8-8) now need to beat the Rams (5-11) and have the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers in order to sneak into the last Wild Card spot at No. 7.

Should Seattle win, the 12th Man will suddenly become Lions fans when Detroit (8-8) and Green Bay (8-8) kickoff from Lambeau on Sunday Night Football. Even if the Seahawks beat the Rams, a win for the Packers would eliminate both Detroit and Seattle.

However, if Seattle wins and the Packers and Lions tie, the Seahawks would move on to the postseason.

Here's what the rest of the schedule looks like for some key matchups in the NFC playoff picture, as there is still multiple seeds awaiting to be locked in for the Wild Card round.

New York Giants (9-6-1) @ Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) - Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT

Minnesota Vikings (12-4) @ Chicago Bears (3-13) - Sunday at 10 a.m. PT

Arizona Cardinals (4-12) @ San Francisco 49ers (12-4) - Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT

Dallas Cowboys (12-4) @ Washington Commanders (7-8-1) - Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT

