The Seattle Seahawks will look to get back on track on Sunday afternoon as they hit the road to take on NFC West foes, the Los Angeles Rams.

At 6-5, the Seahawks find themselves just outside of the NFC playoff picture while the Rams have stumbled to a disappointing 3-8 record following their Super Bowl run last year.

Of course, just because the Rams look like an easy win on paper, the Seahawks can't take them lightly. They learned that lesson the hard way as last Sunday they took a 40-34 overtime loss against a struggling Las Vegas Raiders team.

The Seahawks will look to take advantage of an injury depleted Rams team, especially on defense. The Rams have suffered multiple injuries along the offensive line and will play this game without the duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp.

A loss to the Rams doesn't entirely eliminate the Seahawks from playoff contention, but it makes their path to get there more difficult than they would like it to be.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Seahawks take on the Rams from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 7, Rams 10

The Seahawks won the toss and deferred to the second half, will start on defense.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 23.

On 3rd and 2 Wolford finds Skowronek for a gain of 22 yards to move the ball into Seattle territory.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: Akers plunges in for the 1-yard touchdown. Gay's extra point attempt is good to give the Rams a 7-0 lead with 9:30 left in the first quarter. The drive went 77 yards on 10 plays, taking 5:30 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

On their first play the Seahawks feed Kenneth Walker III who gashes the Rams defense for a 30-yard gain.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith finds Lockett for the 36-yard touchdown pass. Myers' extra point attempt is good to tie the game at 7-7 with 6:05 left in the first quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 6 plays, taking 3:25 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 25.

Wolford once again on the second drive with another deep ball, finding Atwell for a gain of 30 yards, followed by a completion to Powell for 13 to move across midfield.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: Gay's 40-yard field goal is good to give the Rams a 10-7 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter. The drive went 53 yards on 7 plays, taking 3:33 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

Nothing going for the Seahawks on their second drive as they put up a quick three and out.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 14.

The Seahawks defense gives up a first down but gets off of the field after forcing a Rams punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 10.

Smith finds Fant for a gain of 17 yards and Metcalf for 25 yards as the Seahawks move into Los Angeles territory.

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 14, Rams 10

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith finds Fant for the 4-yard touchdown. Myers' extra point attempt is good to give Seattle a 14-10 lead with 9:48 left in the second quarter.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 25.

The Seahawks appear to get off the field on 3rd and 5 but a pass interference call extends the Rams' drive.

Wolford continues to come up big on 3rd down, this time finding Van Jefferson for 16 yards on 3rd and 6.

INTERCEPTION SEAHAWKS: Wolford goes deep but his pass is intercepted by Tariq Woolen.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 16.

