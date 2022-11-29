Seahawks at Rams: Matthew Stafford & Aaron Donald Injury Shut Down?

The Los Angeles Rams have in recent years presented major NFC West problems for the Seattle Seahawks.

But now it's the Rams who have problems, and losses, piling up ... and decisions to make regarding their star players.

In addition to their 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, which dropped the defending Super Bowl champions to 3-8 on the season, they continue to feel the wrath of the injury bug.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has become the latest to join the star-studded list of the Rams’ walking-wounded after sustaining an ankle injury during their Week 12 matchup.

While the exact moment in which he incurred the injury remains unclear, coach Sean McVay revealed on Monday that Donald may be dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

In addition to being one of the league’s most fearsome defenders, Donald has been remarkably durable throughout his nine year pro career. The seven-time All Pro has not missed a game since 2017. Though his status has yet to be confirmed, Donald is expected to miss at least some time. In fact, McVay has reportedly not ruled out the possibility of shutting him down for the season.

So no Donald for the Seahawks to wrestle with.

The Rams have also considered doing the same for quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford missed Week 12 after landing in concussion protocol for a second time this season during a 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Kupp has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury since Nov. 15. Most recently, wide receiver Allen Robinson has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a foot fracture.

Regardless of the availability of the Rams stars, they are now a wobbly 3-8 as they host the 6-5 Seahawks - trying to shake the awful memories of losing in OT to Josh Jacobs and the Raiders - at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

