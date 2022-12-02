Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'Miss Everything About' Rams LB Bobby Wagner

Whenever he decides to call it a career and hang up his cleats, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner will go into the Hall of Fame.

However, while Wagner is a Ram, he will undoubtedly be remembered as a member of some of the Seattle Seahawks' best defenses.

Despite the two teams polar opposite success this season, Pete Carroll misses Wagner on the Seahawks ahead of their matchup against the Rams on Sunday.

“We’ve been watching and catching him all year, I love watching him,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He’s a great player and was a great part of our program. Bobby knows, he knows that I love competing against him."

"It’s one of the things that I’ve always cherished about him, people that you know really well and want to go against them and battle with them. I know that he will be ready to go ... We miss everything about him. There’s no replacing him."

The linebacker was a Seahawk for 10 seasons, in which he recorded 1,383 total tackles, of which 23.5 were sacks and 11 interceptions.

As the Seahawks prepare for the final stretch and their final playoff push, having Wagner helping to anchor the defense could be a difference maker. Through 11 games he has recorded 90 tackles with three sacks.

Wagner might always be a Seahawk, but when Sunday rolls around, though, the reminiscing will have to wait until after the game.

