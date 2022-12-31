Seahawks Put WR Marquise Goodwin on IR, Make 3 More Roster Moves Before Jets

Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin is out for the remainder of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Goodwin, who was listed as doubtful for Sunday's home game against the New York Jets due to shoulder and wrist injuries, will now missed the rest of the regular season. Should Seattle make a deep playoff run, Goodwin could return, but his season is all but over at this point.

The Seahawks elevated linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad in a corresponding move. The team also elevated tight end Tyler Mabry and receiver Cade Johnson off the practice squad, as they'll now join the 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Goodwin emerged as an x-factor during his first year with the Seahawks this season. He had 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

He helped lead Seattle to a big 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 23 after posting five catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in what his clearly his best game of the regular season.

Goodwin then added five grabs for 96 yards and a score in the 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 11.

The Seahawks remain in great hands despite the loss of Goodwin, as they'll continue to lean on receiver DK Metcalf along with a potential return from Tyler Lockett on Sunday against the Jets. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

