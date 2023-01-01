Seahawks 'Got Some Stuff Coming' vs. Jets, Says TE Colby Parkinson

The Seattle Seahawks' tight ends apparently have some much-needed tricks up their sleeves for Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets.

The Seattle Seahawks are unique in the fact that they've spaced out usage for all three of their primary tight ends while finding success with it this season.

Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson have all been steady targets for quarterback Geno Smith during his first full season as the starter in Seattle. And even though Dissly was recently put on injured reserve, there still appears to be plenty of tricks in the bag for the tight ends when the Seahawks (7-8) host the New York Jets (7-8) Sunday at Lumen Field.

"We’ve got some stuff coming for them, and we’ll be ready," Parkinson said.

Parkinson, who is the least-utilized tight end of the three, has just 18 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown this season. 10 of those grabs have gone for first downs.

But Dissly's absence now opens up more opportunities for Parkinson and old-but-new tight end Jacob Hollister, a former Seahawk that the team brought back in wake of Dissly's injury.

It's possible that the mysterious "stuff" Parkinson is referring to could be centered around himself and Hollister with Fant leading the way.

Whatever plans the offense has in store, it'll need to work if the Seahawks want to keep their playoff hopes alive when Sunday's game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PT.

