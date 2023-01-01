Seahawks vs. Jets Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets have revealed Sunday's inactives.

The Seattle Seahawks have revealed their inactives list for Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets at Lumen Field.



Here's who out for the Seahawks:

- WR Penny Hart

- CB Artie Burns

- RB Travis Homer

- SS Ryan Neal

- OT Abraham Lucas

- DT Isaiah Mack

- LB Vi Jones

Mack, who was acquired off waivers on Tuesday, won't be active for his first game as a Seahawk. Jones was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday after receiver Marquise Goodwin was placed on IR, but will not see the field on Sunday either.

The team also elevated tight end Tyler Mabry and receiver Cade Johnson off the practice squad, as they'll now join the 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Jets revealed their inactives for Sunday's action as well:

- QB Zach Wilson

- RB James Robinson

- DL Vinny Curry

- OL Nate Herbig

- TE Jeremy Ruckert

- CB Brandin Echols

The Jets are riding with quarterback Mike White after Wilson's recent struggles. The former No. 2 overall pick is a healthy scratch once again.

Kickoff at Lumen Field is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

