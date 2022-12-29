Seahawks vs. Jets Preview: Do-or-Die Playoff Implications

The Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets on New Year's Day in a matchup between two teams that are desperate for a win to keep playoff hopes alive.

Seattle has lost five of its last six games, including a 24-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. The Seahawks currently sit outside of the NFC Playoffs looking in but do still have a chance for a berth.

However, the Washington Commanders are the team in the final wild card spot, and they have a significant question mark at quarterback following the benching of Taylor Heinicke in Saturday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

On a three-game losing streak, the Seahawks close out the season with two home games (Jets followed by L.A. Rams) and the team remains confident.

"It ain't over until the end of the season," receiver DK Metcalf said. "We won't let the NFL and the standings kick us out, but we are still going to fight these last two games and try to get in."

The Jets welcome back quarterback Mike White back from injury on Sunday. Ranking 29th in the league, Seattle's defense hopes to find an answer after allowing opponents 25.3 points per game.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (7-8) vs. New York Jets (7-8)

ODDS: Seattle is a 1.5-point underdog vs. the Jets.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 1, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Both quarterback Geno Smith and coach Pete Carroll have a history with the Jets. Smith was released and Carroll was let go. Does it at a 'revenge' factor to this game?

“I don’t know if he gets up any more than I do." Carroll said. "I was there for a while, too. They sent me packing. Geno and I, we might ride this one out together."

