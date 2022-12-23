Seahawks Draft Elite WR Prospect in Latest NFL Mock

The Seahawks are certainly not lacking for offensive weapons, but this mock draft has them adding another.

While the regular season comes to an end and the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves in the playoff hunt, looking at mock drafts for 2023 are still somewhat of a necessity.

After all, when you own nine picks, two of which are in the first round, you're going to have a lot of different mock draft options. Which, for a playoff contending Seattle team, could further expedite its journey back to being Super Bowl contention.

In its latest mock, Yahoo Sports has the Seahawks taking a defensive playmaker and offensive playmaker with their two first round picks.

They had the Seahawks taking Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter with the No. 3 overall pick, which is a common pick due to Seattle's need on the defensive line. However, who they had the Seahawks taking with the current No. 15 overall pick might surprise some.

No. 15 - Quentin Johnston (WR - TCU) The Seahawks had a tough time finding a true No. 3 receiver and tight end Noah Fant hasn’t made the impact we thought he would. Johnston (6-foot-4, 193 pounds) would be guaranteed to change all that. His numbers don’t scream out superstar, but he’s ranked the No. 1 receiver in this draft class for a reason. Adding Johnston would give Seattle a receiver trio that no other NFL team could match.

At first glance this pick feels like a luxury pick, and it possibly is when you consider the Seahawks already have DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the roster. However, a third weapon of Johnston's caliber would make the Seattle offense nearly impossible to stop.

This season Johnston recorded 903 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 53 receptions, averaging 17 yards per catch.

Whether or not Johnston is the guy for Seattle with one of their first round picks is yet to be seen, but it is definitely fun to imagine how potent an offense would be with a receiving trio of Metcalf, Lockett and Johnston with Kenneth Walker III in the backfield.

