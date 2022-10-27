Seahawks Add Star WR in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks undoubtedly have one of the better receiving duos in the NFL, with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett making life difficult for opposing defenses on a weekly basis.

With Geno Smith showing throughout the season that he has what it takes to be the next franchise quarterback for Seattle, it will allow the franchise to look at positions other than quarterback.

As such, CBS Sports believes that the Seahawks should add a third receiver in the 2023 draft with one of their two first-round picks.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Smith-Njigba learning from Tyler Lockett for a few seasons would be outstanding for the start of his pro career.

Receiver may not be a glaring area of need for the Seahawks, but adding a player of Smith-Njgiba's caliber would be hard to pass up, especially when you add him to Metcalf and Lockett.

Smith-Njigba burst onto the scene in a big way in Ohio State's Rose Bowl win over Utah, recording 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns. No, that isn't a typo, he recorded 347 yards receiving in a single game.

What happens between now and the 2023 draft next April will determine where Seattle goes with their two first-round picks, but until then mock drafts are a potential glimpse into the future.

If Seattle does add Smith-Njigba, though, then Smith could explode for an even bigger 2023 season with the trio of weapons he'll have to work with on offense.

