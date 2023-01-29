Eagles Top Seahawks' Rival 49ers to Claim NFC Title, Punch Ticket to Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles have secured a trip to Super Bowl LVII after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to win the NFC Championship.

The Eagles, who finished the regular season with the league's best record, left no doubt in the second half before comfortably cruising to the win.

However, the Niners were hit with the worst of luck on their first offensive drive of the game, as rookie quarterback Brock Purdy hurt his elbow while in the throwing motion. He was replaced by veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, but he exited later in the game as well after suffering a concussion.

Despite Niners running back Christian McCaffrey powering his way into the end zone on a 23-yard highlight run in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7, the 49ers offense was never the same after Purdy's injury.

Led by their vaunted rushing attack, the Eagles would go on to score 24 unanswered. MVP finalist and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts only went 15 of 25 passing for 121 yards as the offense scored four rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles will now await the winner of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Super Bowl LVII will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 12.

