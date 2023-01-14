Seahawks QB Geno Smith Staying in Seattle Next Season?

Geno Smith is entering free agency this offseason. But will the Seattle Seahawks re-sign him?

As an impending free agent, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith could be playing his final game under his current contract with the team against the San Francisco 49ers today.

However, the Seahawks and Smith already appear to have a decision on whether or not he'll be back in 2023.

According to NFL Network, Smith is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Seahawks in 2023.

Smith, 32, is making a modest $3.5 million this season. But after a historic season where he became the single-season passing yards record holder for the franchise while leading the team back to the postseason, Smith will be due a comfortable raise this offseason.

He passed Russell Wilson's previous mark of 4,219 yards set back in 2016. It certainly helps that Smith had an extra game to set the new record, but doing so in his first season as the full-time starter is nothing short of remarkable.

Obviously a lot could happen between now and March, when the new league year and free agency begins, but the Seahawks have their plan set for the future, rightfully giving Smith the keys to the offense for the second year in a row.

