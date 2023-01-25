Seahawks' Ken Walker III, Tariq Woolen Named Rookie of Year Finalists: Full List

The Seattle Seahawks were led by two dynamic rookies this season. Now, both have a chance to earn the ultimate rookie hardware.

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III and rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen have both been named finalists for Rookie of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Walker III will be up for the Offensive Rookie of the Year honors while Woolen is in the running for the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Woolen is one of three finalists on his side of the ball, joining New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

On the offensive side, Walker III is one of three finalists as well, joining San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson.

Even though he didn't begin the season as the starter, Walker III lived up to his collegiate hype and finished 12th in rushing yards (1,050), 11th in carries (228) and tied for 10th in rushing touchdowns (nine). He was a key reason for Seattle's success during a Cinderella-like season.

As for Woolen, who seemed destined for a role on special teams after being a fifth-round pick, took the NFL by storm and tied the league-lead with six interceptions this past season before being named to the Pro Bowl. He was arguably Seattle's best rookie this season, though it's clearly a tight race between him and Walker III.

The winners for these awards and others will be announced at NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.