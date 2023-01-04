Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III Could Make Franchise History vs. Rams

While the Seattle Seahawks were not considered playoff contenders before the season started, they now find themselves alive in the hunt heading into their Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Yes, quarterback Geno Smith's career resurgence into an MVP-caliber player is a big reason for the Seahawks' success this season. However, they also drafted arguably the best rookie class of the 2022 NFL draft, with numerous first-year players making a major impact for the team this season.

Among Seattle's class of talented rookies is running back Kenneth Walker III, who burst onto the scene once he was given the starting job. Now on Sunday against the Rams, Walker has a chance to join elite company in Seahawks' history.

If Walker rushes for 64 yards or more in the regular-season finale, he will become the first Seahawks rookie running back to rush for 1,000 yards since Curt Warner in 1983. Doing what Seattle legends Shaun Alexander and Chris Warren couldn't would truly highlight the success of this Seahawks' rookie class.

Of course, Walker would likely trade those 64 yards for a win and a spot in the playoffs. If they don't make the playoffs, though, the future is still bright in Seattle, and Walker's ability to be a franchise running back will go a long way towards that.

