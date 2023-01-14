Seahawks WATCH: DK Metcalf Burns 49ers for Wild Card TD, Gives Seattle Lead

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf gave his team a sudden lead on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks had scored just one offensive touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the regular season.

But it seems to be the stage of Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium that is bringing out the best in the Seahawks offense.

After Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III gave the Seahawks their first points of the game with a touchdown run, receiver D.K. Metcalf did him one better with a 50-yard scoring grab after what was basically a perfect downfield pass from quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks suddenly had a 14-13 lead.

After trailing 10-0 early, the Seahawks responded quickly to take the lead in a game that they were given little chance to win.

Even before his big touchdown, Metcalf was instrumental in helping Seattle build momentum. He had three grabs for 23 yards before the score, including a key 12-yard catch on third down before Walker found the end zone.

The 49ers went three-and-out after Metcalf's highlight, but the Seahawks returned the favor with a punt as well.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.