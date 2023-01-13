Seahawks S*** Talk: 'We Hate These Boys!' Says 49ers LB Fred Warner

The San Francisco 49ers have made it no secret how they feel about the Seattle Seahawks.

There's no secret that the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have arguably had one of the league's most heated rivalries in recent years. The two teams will now meet for what should be a fiery and emotional matchup on Saturday in the NFC Wild Card.

But "hate" each other? That seems a bit harsh.

Apparently, not to 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

Before San Francisco's 21-13 win over Seattle at Lumen Field in Week 15, cameras caught Warner delivering a passionate pregame speech, as he made sure not to hold back any of his feelings toward the Seahawks.

"Hey tonight, remember this," Warner shouted. "We hate these boys! We hate these f**** boys. Come out and smoke these boys from the first whistle."

For a rivalry that Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett has called no different than the others in the NFC West, it's clear the Niners and Warner feel differently.

And maybe it was San Francisco's hatred that helped lead it to a pair of convincing victories over the Seahawks during the regular season.

But Seattle, with a potential upset win, will have its chance to prove that a third time is indeed the charm while simultaneously shutting Warner and the Niners up in process.

Get your popcorn ready.

The Seahawks and Niners kickoff from Levi's Stadium on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.