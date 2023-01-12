Seahawks vs. 49ers: Geno Smith 1st Playoff Start? 'It Can't Be!'

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf isn't falling for your tricks. His Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith has certainly gotten postseason reps before, right?

With the way Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has played this season, his top receiver, DK Metcalf, couldn't believe that Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup at the San Francisco 49ers will be Smith's first-career postseason start.

"It's the first one of his career?" Metcalf asked a reporter Tuesday. "No, it can't be."

Metcalf, who has played in three postseason games himself, has some understandable confusion.

How could Smith, who just set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,282), completions (399) and completion percentage (69.8) while being named to his first-career Pro Bowl, not have started a playoff game before?

Smith's success this season makes it easy to forget that he had never appeared in a playoff game, let alone start in one. He was the backup behind Phillip Rivers when the Los Angeles Chargers made it to the Divisional Round during the 2018 season, but didn't take a snap.

But he's exceeded all expectations this year during his first real stint as a full-season starter. This would've been true regardless of whether or not the Seahawks made the playoffs.

Now, he gets a chance to exceed the projections even further, as an upset win over the 49ers at Levi's Stadium would be the highlight of Seattle's season and of Smith's career.

"Let's get to it," Metcalf said. "I don't think it's going to make a difference."

The Seahawks and Niners kickoff at 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

