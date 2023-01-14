Seahawks vs. 49ers Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have released their inactives for Saturday’s clash in the NFC Wild Card.

Here's who out for the Seahawks:

- WR Penny Hart

- CB Artie Burns

- CB Xavier Crawford

- LB Joshua Onujiogu

- LB Vi Jones

- OL Phil Haynes

- RB Tony Jones Jr.

Here's who out for the 49ers:

- QB Jimmy Garoppolo

- CB Ambry Thomas

- RB Tyrion Davis-Price

- OL Nick Zakelj

-TE Ross Dwelley

- RB Tevin Coleman

- DL Drake Jackson

The Seahawks are currently 10-point underdogs, which isn't too surprising for a team that has scored just one offensive touchdown and 20 total points against San Francisco this season.

"We are?" Carroll asked the media. "We're underdogs?"

"So it seems," the reporter responded, to which Carroll nodded his head and drew back his lips.

"I have no idea what those numbers are, what those points are, I don't care about that," Carroll said. "That doesn't play a factor in this."

Kickoff at Levi’s Stadium is set for 1:30 p.m. PT.

