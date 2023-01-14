Seahawks WATCH: Ken Walker 'Made You Look' Before Wild Card TD vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks have featured rookie running back Kenneth Walker III early and often in Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

But after Seattle fell behind 10-0 in the first half, it seemed as if the offense would have to lean on the pass. This hardly turned out to be true.

Walker III finally got a much-needed touchdown for Seattle's first points of the game Saturday after sprinting toward the right pylon untouched for a seven-yard touchdown to make it a 10-7 lead for the Niners at the start of the second quarter.

The score capped off a monstrous 14-play, 78-yard drive that also featured an interesting trick running play. On a third-and-short before the touchdown, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith moved up to the offensive line to fake like he was barking out orders, but the snap went directly to Walker III instead, as he picked up the first down.

Walker III had nine carries for 41 yards and the touchdown at the conclusion of the scoring drive.

The Niners responded with a field goal on the ensuing drive to build a 13-7 lead.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.