Pete Carroll: 'Versatile' FB Kyle Juszcyzk Makes 49ers Run Game Challenging

As the Seahawks prepare for the 49ers on Thursday, Pete Carroll had praise for 49ers fullback Kyle Juszcyzk.

It is no secret that the Seattle Seahawks have struggled to stop the run, with their run defense playing a large part in their recent slump.

In their 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday those struggles were only amplified, as the Seahawks allowed Carolina to rush for a whopping 223 yards.

Now, Seattle must turn around on a short week and prepare for an even more potent rushing attack.

Up next for the Seahawks? NFC West foe, the San Francisco 49ers. While Christian McCaffrey headlines the 49ers' ground game, Pete Carroll believes another player is the reason they are so hard to defense.

“The versatility that they get from (Kyle) Juszcyzk is what allows them to do so much," Carroll said. "He can play tight end, or be out in the backfield, and be a slot receiver, and even an outside receiver as well as being the lead blocker in the two-back running game."

"Normally, teams substitute to tell you that they are shifting gears. They don’t do that, so that’s why, schematically, they are the most challenging because they have that flexibility with such a unique player.”

Juszcyzk has only five carries for 14 yards and two touchdowns but he has been dangerous through the air as well, recording 174 receiving yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions.

As the Seahawks prepare to stop a dynamic 49ers run game, it starts with Juszcyzk. If they can't slow him down, or if he helps spring McCaffrey for big gains consistently, then it will be a long game for the Seahawks' defense.

