Seahawks Offense Offers Hope Despite Blowout 49ers Loss

While the Seattle Seahawks' season didn't end how they would have liked, their offensive potential is evident moving forward.

The Seattle Seahawks were not supposed to be here. They were written off before the season as a rebuilding team likely to finish towards the bottom of the NFL.

While a 43-21 blowout loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers is not how they would have liked Saturday to go, there is no reason for them to hang their heads moving into the offseason.

So, in spite of the blowout loss, there is reason for hope and optimism in Seattle.

Quarterback Geno Smith showed once again that the Seahawks would be wise to keep him in Seattle, completing 25 of 35 passes for 253 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Smith's clear favorite target was receiver DK Metcalf, as the duo continued to show an electric chemistry. Metcalf was targeted 10 times, recording 10 receptions for 136 yards and both of Smith's touchdowns.

As for rookie phenom running back Kenneth Walker III, he showed flashes of what makes him a lead back for the Seahawks. He finished with 63 rushings yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Now, the Seahawks turn their focus to the offseason. First, they must decide whether or not to bring back Smith and keep this offensive nucleus together.

If they do, though, and add offensive firepower through the draft and free agency? Well, something special could be brewing in Seattle.

