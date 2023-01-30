In an NFC Championship that featured multiple mini scrums, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams saved the best for last against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even as the beginning stages of the offseason continues for the Seattle Seahawks, their rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers remains strong as ever.

San Francisco eliminated the Seahawks with a 41-23 win in the NFC Wild Card on Jan. 14, but the Niners joined Seattle on the offseason couch Sunday after a blowout 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

And clearly, 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams was not happy with the result.

In a game that featured multiple mini scrums, Williams saved the best for last. After both teams continued to jaw late in the fourth quarter, Williams grabbed Eagles safety K'Von Wallace by his shoulder pads and body slammed him to the ground. He was ejected for the altercation.

Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris chimed in on Twitter to make it known how he felt about a dirty fight that occurred late in a postseason blowout.

"That’s soft as (expletive) take that L on the chin," Harris tweeted.

The Niners may have swept the season series and secured a playoff win over the surprising Seahawks. But it's clear from Harris' comments that the NFC West rivalry will never wane regardless of outcome.

Harris, who arrived to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade, finished the season 44 total tackles, two sacks and four passes defended in 15 games.

