The Seattle Seahawks are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, where he will begin on the practice squad ... and if he lives up to his pedigree, could move on up from there.

Treadwell is just 27 and at 6-2 and 215 pounds has a physical frame that helped make the Ole Miss product a first-round pick NFL Draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016.

As a rookie, Treadwell was allowed just three targets, and over the course of his four seasons in Minnesota he ended up scoring only three touchdowns ...

And then began his bounce around the fringes of the league.

He signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and did appear in five games with them that season. He spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was a part of the offense as he played 12 games, but still only managed to score one touchdown.

Just before the start of this season, Jacksonville released Treadwell, at which point he spent about a month on the New England Patriots’ practice squad, followed by a stint of a couple of weeks on the Cardinals’ practice squad before his recent release.

The Seahawks are obviously quite fortified at the top of the wide receiver depth chart with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. But coach Pete Carroll and company are required to be in the "24/7 talent evaluation business,'' and Treadwell - who in his career has played in 70 career NFL games, totaling 104 catches, 1,184 yards and five touchdowns - for now fits into that category.

